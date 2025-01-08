HUMP DAY: Clouds keep us warmer, before rain moves in overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Hope you're keeping warm!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
It's a little warmer, but northeast winds are keeping wind chills in the 30s. Please continue to protect "The 4 P's": people, pets, pipes, and plants. Today will be consistently dreary with clouds, wind, and temps in the 40s. Our next best chance for rain looks to be Thursday! It will be a cold rain, but with temperatures in the 40s, it will remain (liquid) rain. Rainfall accumulations look to range from half to one inch.
Friday morning will require extra care. With temperature in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning, some roadways could be slick. Bridges and overpasses are not insulated, so those road surfaces can freeze even with air temps above freezing. You'll want to plan a little extra time for that Friday morning commute. This weekend will bring the return of sunshine and highs in the 60s!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Overcast and breezy
Temperature: High 46ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Overcast with heavy rain at times
Temperature: High 47ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful day!