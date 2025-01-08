HUMP DAY: Clouds keep us warmer, before rain moves in overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Hope you're keeping warm!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It's a little warmer, but northeast winds are keeping wind chills in the 30s. Please continue to protect "The 4 P's": people, pets, pipes, and plants. Today will be consistently dreary with clouds, wind, and temps in the 40s. Our next best chance for rain looks to be Thursday! It will be a cold rain, but with temperatures in the 40s, it will remain (liquid) rain. Rainfall accumulations look to range from half to one inch.

Friday morning will require extra care. With temperature in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning, some roadways could be slick. Bridges and overpasses are not insulated, so those road surfaces can freeze even with air temps above freezing. You'll want to plan a little extra time for that Friday morning commute. This weekend will bring the return of sunshine and highs in the 60s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Overcast and breezy

Temperature: High 46ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Overcast with heavy rain at times

Temperature: High 47ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!