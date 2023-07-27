Humidity on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

We're enjoying a cooler start to the morning- enjoy it now before temperatures soar back into the 90s this afternoon. 'Feels like' temps will again rise to the order of the low 110's. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for some counties beginning at noon until 7 p.m.

Say goodbye to Saharan dust and dry air and hello to high humidity! Moisture will begin to increase Thursday into the weekend. This could allow stray to isolated showers to grace the Coastal Bend. Chances are slim, but any rain is welcome at this point! Expect grueling heat as high pressure moves overhead by Monday.

Have a terrific day!