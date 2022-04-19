Humidity is here to stay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

The week began much like an extension of the weekend. Warm, humid weather will continue as we head into Tuesday and the rest of the week.

In fact, with a very weak cold front south of the Coastal Bend, there are no major weather systems to offer much change to our forecast.

Tuesday will be less hot, but more cloudy. Temperatures will stay near average as the clouds limit afternoon heating. Wednesday morning, a few stray showers will be possible.

This will be our only chance for rain, as high pressure settles in the rest of the week. The sun will return by Wednesday afternoon and so will the heat.

This high pressure will lead to continued on-shore flow and rather windy conditions. Thursday and Friday, gusts will exceed 30 MPH so hold on to your hat! Our average high temperature in Corpus Christi is 83ºF for this time of the year.

Have a great week!

