Humidity increases as we approach the weekend, helping our rain chances

Heat risk moderate to major (2 to 3 out of 4)

Sea breeze showers possible

Promising rain chances for the weekend



High temperatures remain in the upper 90s today, with feels-like temps will be well into the 100s, around 110°. Conditions will be a few degrees cooler on Friday as tropical moisture nears South Texas. High risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the end of the week

Promising rainfall is expected late Friday and into Saturday as an area of interest that the NHC is keeping an eye on has a very low chance of tropical development. So this tropical moisture looks to be our rainmaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: S 5-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph



Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated t-storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: S 5-20 mph

