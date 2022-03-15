Humidity drops, temps rise Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Despite a cold front moving through the Coastal Bend this morning, temperatures are warmer this morning. Fog and mist following our cold front have moved off into the Gulf of Mexico and visibilities are improving. Unfortunately, no rain recorded from this morning's front.

This afternoon, humidity will drop. That poses a concern for fire weather danger, due to dry conditions and elevated wind. The low humidity will allow for a more comfortable afternoon with temperatures rising to above average. Most communities with the exception of the immediate coastline wil reach the lower 80s. The warm stretch of weather continues through the end of the week.

Our next cold front arrives on Friday, once again offering a slim opportunity for rain. This next front will drop our temperatures closer to our average in the middle 70s for the weekend.

If you're headed out to the coast, remember to get the latest beach conditions here.