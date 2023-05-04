Humidity and temps on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's unseasonably warm this morning, with temperatures in the low to upper 70s across the region. With that 'air you can wear' feeling already in place, you can expect another incredibly humid afternoon. High temperatures will soar to the middle 80s, but the heat index or 'feels like' temperature will be in the 90s. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water and taking a break indoors!

Today expect isolated thunderstorms, mainly for our inland communities. There is the potential for any thunderstorms that form to become severe, with the main concern being strong winds. Be weather aware this afternoon as that is the time frame for storms. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy across the Coastal Bend. A sea breeze may offer a period of sunshine this afternoon, but with increasing humidity comes increasing cloudiness in this case.

While our weather pattern will be mainly dry through the weekend, our best chances for rain look to arrive near the middle of next week.

Stay cool and have a great day!