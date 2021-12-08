Humidity, temperatures on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The effects of our last cold front that arrived less than 48 hours ago is already beginning to lose its grip over South Texas.

High pressure has moved off to our east and we’re now seeing our humidity levels rise over South Texas. This is resulting in some patchy dense fog to form over parts of the Coastal Bend.

Early morning commuters are urged to use caution and utilize reduced speeds and low-beam/fog lights. We’ll see another round of some early morning fog on Thursday morning as well.

With increasing humidity and some more sunshine in the forecast today, we’ll see our temperatures shoot above normal to the upper 70s to low 80s for many in our area.

In advance of our next cold front, which will arrive early Saturday morning, our southeasterly winds will increase on Thursday and Friday and drive humidity up further and temperatures way above seasonal average. At times, those temperatures will be near 90 degrees and ranging about 15-25 degrees above normal highs for this time of year.

The record high on Friday is 89 degrees and we’re forecast right around that for now.

The next cold front arriving Saturday morning will be strong and when it moves through it will have strong northerly winds around 15-25 mph. It will pack only a few stray to isolated showers that will favor eastern and northern parts of the viewing area. Rainfall amounts look to only achieve a few tenths to a quarter inch of rain. Many of us look to receive nothing to only a few hundredths.

The weekend will be cooler and drier with highs in the 60s before we start another warming trend going into next week.

Today: More sunshine mixed with some high cloudiness, warm and humid…High: 77…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, mild and humid with some dense patchy fog developing…Low: 66…Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Thursday: More wind, very warm and humid with partly cloudy skies…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Windy, near-record high temperatures, very humid…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Strong cold front arrives early with windy northerly wind and a few isolated showers favoring coastal areas, cooler and drier…High: 69…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cool and dry…High: 66…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Monday: More clouds, breezy and a stray shower; warmer…High: 76…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Have a great day!