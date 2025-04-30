HUMID HUMP DAY: Wednesday will feel extra hot thanks to muggy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Stay cool out there today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate heat risk today (2 out of 4)

Rain chances increase this weekend

Actual temps will rise to the upper 80s, but it's going to feel like the lower 90s during the hottest part of the afternoon. Please check on children, pets, and the elderly because they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Today, most neighborhoods with be under a Moderate heat risk (2 out of 4). The heat becomes less of a focus at the end of the week as the opportunity for rain becomes more certain. The best chance for rain looks to be late Friday night into early Saturday. Isolated showers will continue into next week. I think our weekend plans will still be OK, but check back on the forecast for details on the timing of showers in your neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Oppressively humid and breezy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Hot and breezy, stray shower

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a great day!