Humid holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!!

Heat alerts are in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s, but 'feels like' temps will reach the upper 100s to 110s. This weekend will be very humid, but as temperatures decrease expect things to feel a little better. Rain returns to the forecast next week. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can be expected Tuesday, but our holiday plans should not be impacted! The bulk of the rain will come on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!