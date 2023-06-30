Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Humid holiday weekend

Temperatures slowly falling, but humidity remains high
4th of July Weekend
KRIS 6 WEATHER
July 1-3, 2023 forecast
4th of July Weekend
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:57:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!!

Heat alerts are in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s, but 'feels like' temps will reach the upper 100s to 110s. This weekend will be very humid, but as temperatures decrease expect things to feel a little better. Rain returns to the forecast next week. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can be expected Tuesday, but our holiday plans should not be impacted! The bulk of the rain will come on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019