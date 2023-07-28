Humid end to July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

It's the last weekend on July and it's going to be another warm one! July is ending on a warm and increasingly humid note. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for a few counties from 1p.m. - 7p.m. Expect hotter temperatures and very little in the way of rain as August begins. While a few stray showers are possible this weekend, any rain we do receive won't interrupt your plans, but may help water the lawn. Sweltering heat returns with high pressure moving overhead. A terrible twosome, hot temperatures and high humidity will make for grueling 'feels like' temps next week.

Have a fantastic weekend!

