Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Humid end to July

Heat and humidity will be on the rise as August begins.
Stefanie's WX 7-28-23
Downtown sunrise 7-28-23
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 08:46:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

It's the last weekend on July and it's going to be another warm one! July is ending on a warm and increasingly humid note. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for a few counties from 1p.m. - 7p.m. Expect hotter temperatures and very little in the way of rain as August begins. While a few stray showers are possible this weekend, any rain we do receive won't interrupt your plans, but may help water the lawn. Sweltering heat returns with high pressure moving overhead. A terrible twosome, hot temperatures and high humidity will make for grueling 'feels like' temps next week.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019