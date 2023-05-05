Humid couple of Buc Days ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

It's un-spring-fully humid today! We are practicing for summer weather this weekend as temps linger near 90ºF and high humidity makes for 'feels like' temps in the triple digits. Expect more sunshine Friday afternoon, but beware: isolated showers are possible late tonight. Otherwise the weather will be dry through the middle of next week.

Our next best chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week. Isolated thunderstorms return to the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning and lasts through the week.

Have a great weekend and we hope to see you at the Rally Night Parade Saturday at 8 p.m.!