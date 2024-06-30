Humid, breezy, and a chance of showers early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We will continue to feel breezy this weekend with moderate wind speeds, as well as some rain coming through our area Sunday. Saharan Dust also moves through, giving us beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as well as helps limit tropical storm development.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- AM showers likely Sunday
- Saharan Dust moves closer to the Texas Coast
- Breezy conditions throughout the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A chance of showers, thunderstorms after 10 a.m.
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 8-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a breeze
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 8-15 mph
Have a safe and wonderful rest of your weekend!