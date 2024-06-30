Watch Now
Humid, breezy, and a chance of showers early Sunday

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 29, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We will continue to feel breezy this weekend with moderate wind speeds, as well as some rain coming through our area Sunday. Saharan Dust also moves through, giving us beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as well as helps limit tropical storm development.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • AM showers likely Sunday
  • Saharan Dust moves closer to the Texas Coast
  • Breezy conditions throughout the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers, thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 8-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a breeze
Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 8-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful rest of your weekend!

