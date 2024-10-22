Humid "air-you-can-wear" forecast continues, but don't expect much rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today will likely be the cloudiest this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

More clouds than sunshine will be the case for most of today over the Coastal Bend. East-southeast winds will be light this morning and increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon. Temperatures rise to the upper 80s in most neighborhoods today, feeling like the low 90s. While stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week, chances are pretty slim. Long-range are hinting at better rain chances early next week, so keep your fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog late

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great week!