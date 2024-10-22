Humid "air-you-can-wear" forecast continues, but don't expect much rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today will likely be the cloudiest this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
More clouds than sunshine will be the case for most of today over the Coastal Bend. East-southeast winds will be light this morning and increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon. Temperatures rise to the upper 80s in most neighborhoods today, feeling like the low 90s. While stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week, chances are pretty slim. Long-range are hinting at better rain chances early next week, so keep your fingers crossed!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog late
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great week!