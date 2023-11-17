How long will this great weather last?

High pressure sitting right over South Texas will produce mainly clear skies, very light winds (under 10 mph) with cool nights and sunny warm days through Saturday. A cold front arriving on Monday night will produce only isolated showers as it moves through and much cooler temperatures behind the front.

Tonight will be tranquil with fair skies and nearly calm winds, with a rather cool low of 54 and areas of patchy fog.

Friday will be a sensational day with sunny skies, very light winds, and a high near 80.

Friday night will be mainly clear and a little milder with a low of 58.

Saturday expect considerable sunshine and overall a beautiful day with light winds and pleasantly warm with a high of 79.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a few more clouds and a high in the low 80's.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will be recovering from a strong cold front from Monday night, and we will have a morning low of 44 and an afternoon high of 71 with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

