Hottest weekend of 2022 in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

It's been a hot week and this weekend will bring the hottest weather we've seen all year!

Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and low 100s across the Coastal Bend. That means with the humidity factored in, the heat index or "feels like" temperatures will have us feeling as hot as 105-115ºF. The hottest temperature we have reached in Corpus Christi so far in 2022 has been 96º (May 7th). With that in mind, please take care to stay cool and hydrated this weekend!

The wind may offer a little relief over the next few days. Each afternoon, the wind will pick up to about 20MPH from the southeast. This onshore flow will keep our humidity very high, especially along the coast.

There is no rain in our 7-day forecast. Another plume of Saharan dust will arrive in the Coastal Bend by the middle of next week. This will not only work to lessen rain chances, but could impact our air quality. On a positive note, the dust is helping to suppress activity in the tropics. No new tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next 5 days.

Have a great weekend!