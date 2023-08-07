Watch Now
Hottest week of the year is here!

Temperatures remain dangeously hot
Dale Nelson
Hot and dusty through midday Monday; even more humidity by midweek
Posted at 7:12 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 08:17:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

The hottest week of the year has arrived here in the Coastal Bend. We typically see our hottest temperatures between August 5th and 15th. While afternoon highs typically top out in the middle 90s this time of the year, many places will reach the triple digits Monday afternoon. Heat alerts will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. "Feels like' temperatures will be dangerously hot ranging from 110-120ºF. Expect windy conditions as southeast winds gust to 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

Have a great week!

