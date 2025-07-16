Hotter temperatures with hazy and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Increasing heat for the second half of the week

Tracking the tropics

Hotter temperatures are in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Neighborhoods will see afternoon highs range from the mid to upper 90s. This is thanks to drier air and Saharan dust settling into the area.

This morning we'll start the day with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Cloud coverage will greatly decrease through the morning, leading to sunny skies by the afternoon. Wind speeds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming in from the Southeast between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

We're still monitoring Invest 93L. It has tracked westward across Florida into the Northeastern Gulf. The system still currently has a 40% chance of formation and has no direct threat to the Coastal Bend. The KRIS 6 Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, a bit hazy, and muggy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Still hot, dry, and mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

