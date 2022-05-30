Hot, windy, humid Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Today we honor those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and if your Memorial Day plans take you outdoors, you can expect windy and hot conditions.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s today for most of the Coastal Bend.

This morning's clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon.

If you're heading out to the coast, beware of conditions out on the water — a small-craft advisory is in effect for our local bays and waterways, near shore, and off shore waters until 1 p.m. The strong onshore winds will also mean a high risk of rip currents along our Gulf-facing beaches.

Tuesday through Thursday, there will be a chance for a few stray showers to move in from the Gulf of Mexico.

These coastal showers won't amount to very much; rainfall accumulations through the end of the week look to be between 0.01 of an inch -0.05 of an inch. These spotty showers won't reach everyone, but it should help some folks with watering the lawn!

We're keeping a careful eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of interest near the Yucatán peninsula.

Check out the Hurricane Center for the latest "Hot Topics in the Tropics".