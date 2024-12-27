HOT WEEKEND: The final weekend of 2024 brings near-record heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
Fri-YAY begins with a foggy morning, but abundant sunshine and a warm afternoon are ahead. Most neighborhoods reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southeast winds 5-15 mph. Friday night plans will go off without a hitch, as long as you don't mind clouds and patchy fog. Warm and humid conditions linger overnight.
Rain chances look minimal through the final days of 2024. Right on time, a change in our weather pattern looks to arrive on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temepratures will cool down, with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s which is average for this time of year.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with fog overnight
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Christmas Day: Foggy start, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!