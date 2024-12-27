HOT WEEKEND: The final weekend of 2024 brings near-record heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.



Fri-YAY begins with a foggy morning, but abundant sunshine and a warm afternoon are ahead. Most neighborhoods reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southeast winds 5-15 mph. Friday night plans will go off without a hitch, as long as you don't mind clouds and patchy fog. Warm and humid conditions linger overnight.

Rain chances look minimal through the final days of 2024. Right on time, a change in our weather pattern looks to arrive on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temepratures will cool down, with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s which is average for this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with fog overnight

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Christmas Day: Foggy start, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

