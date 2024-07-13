Hot weekend ahead: High pressure builds in, Saharan Dust is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! Many of those showers we had towards the end of the week and early part of the weekend are now out the way. We can look forward to another hot week with minimal rain chances at the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We begin to dry out by Saturday evening

Saharan Dust moves in this weekend

High pressure builds over Southeast Texas, limiting rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, moderate winds

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Saharan Dust moves through

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly sunny with moderate winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!