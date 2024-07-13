Hot weekend ahead: High pressure builds in, Saharan Dust is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! Many of those showers we had towards the end of the week and early part of the weekend are now out the way. We can look forward to another hot week with minimal rain chances at the end of the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- We begin to dry out by Saturday evening
- Saharan Dust moves in this weekend
- High pressure builds over Southeast Texas, limiting rain chances
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, moderate winds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Saharan Dust moves through
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly sunny with moderate winds
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great rest of your weekend!