Hot weather remains with increasing rain chances midweek in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you're having a great Sunday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

-Hot, muggy, mostly dry conditions expected tomorrow

-Rain now anticipated Wednesday night and beyond

If you've been hoping for some cooler, more fall-like weather, you're in luck. But, you'll still have to wait a few more days as the heat isn't leaving us quite yet. Tomorrow through Wednesday, expect more or the same- highs in the mid 90s, feeling more like the high 90s and low 100s, with sticky conditions, and low chances for rain. Our next change arrives on Wednesday night.

Leftover moisture from two tropical systems currently in the Pacific will move into the Central United States, bringing much need moisture to much of the country. Rain chances increase area wide, initially on Wednesday, and definitely by Thursday. I would expect most, if not all of us to get rain at our house by the end of the week. Of course, the fine details can, and will change. As they do, we'll be certain to let you know right here on our website, or on our daily newscasts on KRIS 6. Keep on rain dancing ya'll!

