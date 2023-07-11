Hot Tuesday temps!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

The heat is on here across South Texas. Get ready for another hot afternoon ahead! Heat alerts will begin at noon and continue until 8 p.m. Everyone will feel as hot as 110 ºF or hotter for two or more hours. The breeze picks up this afternoon and by Wednesday, south winds will be 10-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

This hot, muggy weather will be in place through the weekend! Please make sure you take breaks indoors to stay cool and drink plenty of water. Warmer than normal temperatures will likely continue into next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!