Hot temps, hotter heat indices expected Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Today, much like yesterday will be a sweltering, summer-like day. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 90ºF, but will feel more like the triple digits thanks to high humidity. This morning's spotty showers have dried up, but more will be on the way. Expect coastal showers in our forecast through the end of the week.

Friday morning, a cold front arrives for a brief visit in the Coastal Bend. This won't provide a cool down nor much relief from high humidity, but will make for a rather hot weekend. As the cold front retreats back north as a warm front, our winds will be more southerly. Expect a bit less humidity and more or a dry heat as temperatures reach the middle 90s.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors to beat the heat!