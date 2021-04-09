Hot temperatures take over South Texas today

CORPUS CHRISTI — A cold front moving through the Central Plains today will do a couple of things for us on this Friday. First, we’ll see winds begin to increase by this afternoon out of the south-southeast around 15-25 MPH with some higher gusts possible. Second, temperatures are forecast to shoot through the roof today with lower 90s here in the city of Corpus Christi and low 100’s inland.

If you are working outdoors for a prolonged period of time, be sure to seek the shaded spots frequently to stay cool and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Light fog in the morning will dissipated by noon and it’ll be a very hot, hazy and windy day in the Coastal Bend.

Frontal boundary to our north arrives Saturday morning, but it’ll still be warm and above normal. Highest rainfall chances remain well north of us and outside a stray shower, we’ll remain dry.

Weekend looks pleasant with lots of sun and highs in the low to mid-80s with morning lows in the 60s.

Today: Lots of sun, more wind, hot and hazy…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: A few clouds, mild & humid…Low: 67…Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early, stray shower, but still warm and ending up mainly sunny…High: 86…Wind: NE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Cool morning in the low 60s and near seasonal in the afternoon with sunshine, breezy…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Temperatures rebound, increasing clouds and breezy…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Another cold front arrives early and stalls, mainly cloudy and still warm with a stray shower…High: 84…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, a few showers (nothing severe) and pleasant…High: 82…Wind: E 10-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend!

