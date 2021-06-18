Hot temperatures are here to stay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is around the corner and the Coastal Bend has been getting a preview with afternoon highs in the low to middle 90s. That is a trend that will continue into the first day of Summer, which is this Sunday. Onshore winds from the east will continue to provide moisture and humidity, surging heat indices in the triple digits yet again. Heading into the weekend, the "Feels Like" temperatures will range from 100º-110ºF over the next couple of days. Be sure to take breaks indoors and stay hydrated!

With the stagnant weather, reduced air quality is expect Friday. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 7 AM Friday to 1 AM Saturday on account of elevated ozone. Those who have difficulty breathing limit time outdoors.

If you're taking Dad to the beach this weekend, be mindful of the surf. There will be a moderate to high risk of rip currents this weekend as the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico passes to our east. The storm won't directed impact our weather otherwise. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast next week!

Have a good evening!