Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot Taco Tuesday! 'Feels like' temps will near 110ºF this afternoon.

Practice heat safety: take breaks inside to cool off, stay hydrated, and check in on loved ones
Stefanie's WX 6-25-24
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 25, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today's variety: spicy. Be sure to practice heat safety this afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF
  • Spotty showers along the sea breeze
  • Better rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, stray shower possible
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019