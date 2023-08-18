Hot streak ends this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Hot and sunny conditions persist through this Friday! Heat Advisories will be in effect this afternoon from 1-7 p.m. Make sure to practice those heat safety tips this weekend as hot temps and sunny conditions last through Sunday. Temperatures will linger near 100ºF until big changes arrives next week.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the Coastal Bend by late Monday through the midweek. Heavy downpours are likely, especially on Tuesday, as tropical moisture moves onshore the Texas coastline. The National Hurricane Center is tracking potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days. Regardless of development, measurable rainfall looks imminent which is more than welcome considering our drought conditions. Stay with your KRIS 6 Weather Experts for the latest updates.

Have a great weekend!