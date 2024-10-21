HOT-OBER: Warm and humid week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Winds are a big part of this week's forecast. Expect winds be east-southeast by afternoon. This will bring more humidity to the Coastal Bend. A mix of sunshine and clouds will help temperatures rise to the middle 80s; by the end of the week, highs will be pushing the upper 80s and feeling like the low 90s. With ample moisture, stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, breezy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NE/ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great week!