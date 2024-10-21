HOT-OBER: Warm and humid week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
Winds are a big part of this week's forecast. Expect winds be east-southeast by afternoon. This will bring more humidity to the Coastal Bend. A mix of sunshine and clouds will help temperatures rise to the middle 80s; by the end of the week, highs will be pushing the upper 80s and feeling like the low 90s. With ample moisture, stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, breezy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NE/ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
