Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & muggy with a few T-showers this afternoon

Another cold front arrives next week
CORPUS CHRISTI DAY PLANNER 10-12-2022
KRIS 6 WEATHER TEAM
Hot & muggy with a few T-showers this afternoon<br/>
CORPUS CHRISTI DAY PLANNER 10-12-2022
Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 08:49:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

Morning low temperatures were riding 5-10ºF above average. With plentiful humidity, our Thursday feels more like summer once again today. A weak cold front is headed our way, but it won't do very much to change our overall weather pattern. The first half of our day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, then we'll have a short window of isolated showers and thunderstorms from about 3-6 p.m.. Rain will begin out west in the Brush Country and advance toward the coastline.

"Summer Junior" continues through the weekend. Temperatures will hover near 90ºF with ample humidity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019