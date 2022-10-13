Hot & muggy with a few T-showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

Morning low temperatures were riding 5-10ºF above average. With plentiful humidity, our Thursday feels more like summer once again today. A weak cold front is headed our way, but it won't do very much to change our overall weather pattern. The first half of our day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, then we'll have a short window of isolated showers and thunderstorms from about 3-6 p.m.. Rain will begin out west in the Brush Country and advance toward the coastline.

"Summer Junior" continues through the weekend. Temperatures will hover near 90ºF with ample humidity.