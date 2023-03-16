Hot, muggy, windy day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning,

Today we are expecting a very warm day out ahead of our next cold front that arrives Friday morning. The morning is starting off pretty warm with temperatures near 70ºF. This afternoon, south winds will be disrespectful— sustained 20 to 30 MPH, gusting as high as 40 MPH. With the help of a little bit of sunshine, our afternoon high temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 80s.

A few showers will likely start across the area through the lunch hours on this Thursday, though it won't be much to write Home about. Our big rain event happens early Friday morning as a cold front races out to the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend from about 1 a.m. through sunrise. A few storms could be severe; the main hazard would be strong winds in thunderstorms and of course dangerous lightning. The benefit is that we expect significant rainfall around one inch for many places.

Spring breakers heading back to home should head back early today or wait until after sunrise on Friday to avoid severe weather throughout other parts of Texas. A cold weekend lies ahead, with temperatures starting in the 40s and topping out in the 50s. After a quick break on Saturday, showers return this weekend.

Have a great day!

