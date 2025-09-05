Hot & muggy end to the work week with a cooler and soggy weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few more clouds
- Cooler and soggy weekend ahead
The heat is still here as we wrap up the work week. We'll have a few more clouds in our skies thanks to moisture and humidity from SE winds. This could help keep us out of the triple digits for our afternoon high temperatures. It will still be a hot and muggy day nonetheless, with air temperatures reaching the upper 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.
By the weekend, the forecast will shift again to cooler and soggier weather, as another front will approach the area and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific from what was Tropical Storm Lorena. Right now, we can expect scattered showers and t-storms with total rainfall accumulation up to 2 inches.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More humid, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY night: Warm and humid
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds and t-storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great day and