Hot & humid Hump Day

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow morning
Michelle Walters, Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 07:31:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Good morning! There is some patches of dense fog in our area this morning. Be careful as you're heading out! Use your low beams, fog lights, and the defroster to help you navigate through the reduced visibility.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain above average, with most locations near 90s, with 'feels like' temps near 100ºF. We'll have another mix of sun and clouds today. This pattern continues through tomorrow morning, when a weak cold front arrives. Expect a few isolated showers with modest rainfall accumulations of just a few hundredths of an inch areawide. Humidity and temps will remain above average, but a bit lower for the rest of the week.

A second cold front looks to arrive on Monday that will bring some welcome changes. Starting Sunday, rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with some cooler weather as we head through the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

