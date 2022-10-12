Hot & humid Hump Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Good morning! There is some patches of dense fog in our area this morning. Be careful as you're heading out! Use your low beams, fog lights, and the defroster to help you navigate through the reduced visibility.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain above average, with most locations near 90s, with 'feels like' temps near 100ºF. We'll have another mix of sun and clouds today. This pattern continues through tomorrow morning, when a weak cold front arrives. Expect a few isolated showers with modest rainfall accumulations of just a few hundredths of an inch areawide. Humidity and temps will remain above average, but a bit lower for the rest of the week.

A second cold front looks to arrive on Monday that will bring some welcome changes. Starting Sunday, rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with some cooler weather as we head through the middle of next week.

Have a great day!