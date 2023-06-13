Watch Now
Hot, humid, and breezy

Heat wave continues to worsen this week
Padre Balli Sunrise by Michelle walters
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 07:26:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Yep— another hot day here in the Coastal Bend. A warm start will make for a warm afternoon. Please make sure to take care during this heat wave. Our temperatures will continue to inch higher through the end of the week. Today, expect highs in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region with the lowest temperatures along the coast. Light winds will pick up from the south-southeast 10-20 mph.

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. Tomorrow or Thursday could bring out first Excessive Heat Warning, which is a step up for even hotter 'feels like' temps. Find winds to beat the heat and stay cool! Remember to check on children, pets, and the elderly.

Have a terrific day!

