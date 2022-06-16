Hot, hazy, humid patterns persists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's another warm and humid start as you head out the door on this Thursday. Our persistent weather pattern means you can count on another hot and humid day here in the Coastal Bend. Yesterday's restock of that pesky Saharan dust means hazy skies are here to stay until Friday afternoon.

A third batch of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in the region by next week. Some weather model guidance suggests an easterly wave may also be arriving. This timing is crucial! Because we expect to have a good deal of moisture next Monday into Tuesday, a perfect combination of ingredients may lend to a small chance of a few showers here in the Coastal Bend. If the wave, basically an area of low pressure and otherwise life in the atmosphere, arrives before the Saharan dust, we have a better chance for rain.

We could really use it! During the month of June, Corpus Christi receives on average more than 3.5" of rainfall; so far, we have recorded 0.01" of rain, which fell on June 1st. Unfortunately, it looks as though we are going to fall very short of that monthly benchmark.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with warm temperatures. The heat index will once again reach the low to mid-100s. Stay cool!