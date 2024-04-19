Hot, hazy and humid today and Saturday, then storms come to visit Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Unstable Gulf interacting with an upper-air trough and a cold front will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms Saturday night, followed by much cooler and drier air to begin the work week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices between 95 and 105 expected again on Saturday
- Thunderstorms Saturday night may bring 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches of rain
- Cooler air will prevail Sunday and Monday
- Stray showers expected much of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 26 mph
Saturday Night:
Cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast 14 to 23 mph, shifting to the North northwest after midnight
Fortunate folks will receive over an inch of rain this weekend, but everyone will enjoy the cooler air Sunday and Monday.