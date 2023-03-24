Hot Friday temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-YAY!

It's been a windy start here across the Coastal Bend, but our winds are slowly decreasing. By tonight, winds will be light and variable across the region. These changes come as a cold front passes through the area early this afternoon. Expect the winds to do a clockwise dance, moving from the south, then from the southwest, and eventually from the northwest behind the front.

This wind direction will cause something called downslope winds that will push our high temperatures into the mid 90s for a brief time this afternoon. The record high temperature for Corpus Christi today is 95ºF, set back in 1928 and we will likely tie that record today. Lows will drop to the lower 60s tonight as cooler air and clear skies settle in behind the front.

This weekend will be great, with Saturday being the nicest day of the next seven! Rain chances increase Sunday night and linger into the middle part of next week. We're watching a cold front that looks to arrive late Monday and stall nearby, causing an unsettled weather pattern.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!