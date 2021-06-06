Hot & Dry Most of the Week Ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI —It's going to be a hot and humid end to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. We are looking for mostly sunny skies with a daytime high around 90 degrees. It is also going to be rather breezy and humid. The winds will pick up out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. We can expect a bit more cloud cover this evening with an overnight low around 78 degrees. We will be settling into a quiet weather pattern for much of the week ahead. Look for abundant sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will also see a breezy start to the workweek.