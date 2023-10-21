Hot & dry conditions persist

Happy Weekend!

Some patchy fog has developed in the early morning hours, it will be clear by late this morning. If your headed out early take precaution.

It’s looking like a sunglasses kind of day! High pressure continues to dominate today through Sunday. On this lovely Saturday, we are waking up to some pleasant conditions with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for most of our viewing area. We have pretty light winds blowing from the Southwest up to 10 mph. Winds will become southeasterly later this afternoon where they will remain calm.

Today’s forecast high is 92 degrees, which is pretty close to our record high back in 2012 of 94. Dry and sunny conditions will persist. With not as much humidity and less cloud cover it will feel pretty warm today. If you plan to be outside for a long period of time make sure you apply sun block frequently and have your favorite pair of sunglasses handy. And of course, stay hydrated :)

No rain expected today and throughout the weekend. However, we will see those rain chances return for next week, thanks to the remnants of hurricane Norma that will give us some much needed rain activity.

Have a wonderful day!