Hot, dry and breezy week across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Father's Day to all the Pops out there!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

HOT, DRY & BREEZY WEEK AHEAD

Today has been hot, but still quite nice for Father's Day. I hope you've put the pool into use, or visited the beach today. Enjoy!

We are drying out for the work-week. Don't expect much in the way of rain this week, other than the small chance for a sea breeze shower or storm. Because it will be drier, it will be hotter. Expect temperatures in the low 90s this week, with feels-like temperatures in the 100-110s.

Breezes are expected to pick up as well this week. They'll remain at a breezy level most days this week, with gusts between 25-30 mph. Let's hope that they will cool us down a bit, instead of acting more like a hot blow drier.

Remember to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks!