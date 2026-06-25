Hot & breezy streak set to continue across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday all! Just two more days until the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

VERY AVERAGE CONDITIONS STICK AROUND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Our streak of afternoon highs in the low 90s, sunny skies, light to medium breeze, and humid conditions are expected to last for several days more. This is very typical weather for us this time of year.

We continue to expect little to no chance of rain aside from the small chance for a sea breeze shower or storm. These drier conditions are expected at cloud level, but here at the surface, we're still expecting an abundance of moisture as high levels of humidity will stick around all week. This, combined with the hot temperatures will make it feel more like 100-110 degrees outside most afternoons.

Our breezy winds are set to continue this week. Most days this week, we can expect wind gusts between 20-30 mph, with a potential increase to 30 mph or more by the weekend. Stronger winds out at sea are more of a concern for boaters, so we'll let you know if the National Weather Service decides to issue any coastal advisories as we head closer to the weekend.

Remember to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks!