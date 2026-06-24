Hot, breezy & muggy conditions continue through the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday all! Half way through the week- woohoo!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

VERY AVERAGE CONDITIONS FOR THE START OF SUMMER

Summer is officially here, and our weather is expected to be very average for the first full week of summer. That means highs in the low 90s, sunny skies, light to medium breeze, and muggy. For some, it's a recipe for disaster, for others, it's what we look forward to all year long.

Aside from the small chance for a sea breeze shower or storm, don't expect much in the way of rain this week. Even though our skies will be dry, our bodies won't, as high levels of humidity will stick around all week, making it feel more like 100-110 degrees outside.

We are still anticipating breezes to continue this week. They'll remain at a breezy level most days this week, with gusts between 20-30 mph. By the weekend, they could increase to 30 mph or more, which is more of a concern for boaters. We'll let you know if the National Weather Service decides to issue any coastal advisories as we head closer to the weekend.

Remember to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks!