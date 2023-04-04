Watch Now
Hot and windy Tuesday

Big changes arrive Wednesday morning
Cold cloudy day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Minerva Lupe Suarez
Cloudy and cold today; a bit milder Monday
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 07:45:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Enjoy Tuesday's hot, windy, and dry weather because changes are on the way! Nonetheless, today will be another hot day with near-record high temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies will still offer periodic sunshine today. Expect highs in the low to middle 90s and 'feels like' temps near 100ºF. The warm temps are in part due to strong southerly winds. This afternoon winds will gust as high as 40 mph. Winds will finally back down Wednesday morning right before our next weather maker settles in the the region.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday morning, bring windy and cooler weather. Showers and storms will also remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Periods of heavy rainfall are expect, especially on Thursday and Friday. Over the next seven days, parts of the Coastal Bend will see as much as 3-5" of rainfall. This much-needed rainfall should help with our drought conditions and while localized flooding is possible, there are no major flooding concerns at this time.

Stay cool and have a great day!

