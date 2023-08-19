Watch Now
Hot and sunny weekend but big changes ahead

Rain returns to the forecast next week
Posted at 6:59 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 20:14:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

Near record temperatures continue this weekend. Today we had a high of 100 degrees and tomorrow we are forecasting to hit 100 degrees again. Heat advisories are still in effect today until 7 P.M.

Big changes are ahead, as rain returns to the forecast. A tropical disturbance is making its way to the Coastal Bend bringing plenty of moisture that will result in beneficial rainfall. 

The National Hurricane Center has increased the formation probability to 50% so the system could become a weak tropical depression as it moves westward.

We are expecting heavy downpours and some thunderstorms beginning late Monday night through Wednesday.

Have a goodnight!

