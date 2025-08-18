Hot and sunny start to the week with a promising wetter weather pattern to come

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Feels like temps near 110ºF
- Rain chances return this week
We're back to hot and sunny conditions to kick off the work week. Feels like temps will be around 110ºF with mostly sunny skies. Heat safety needs to be top of mind today. We could get some redemption this week in terms of our rain chances returning as early as tomorrow. We look to be entering a wetter weather pattern, and our rain opportunities will extend into the weekend.
As for the tropics, we have a new tropical wave over in the eastern tropical Atlantic. It has a 50% of formation over the next 7 days, and it is forecast to follow a similar path to Erin as it develops. Speaking of Hurricane Erin, after strengthening to a category 5 over the weekend, it had decreased to a category 4. Impacts right now include heavy rainfall expected over portions of Hispaniola. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place for Turks and Caicos and the southeast Bahamas. Also, the system will produce dangerous surf and rip currents for much of the East Coast of the U.S.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a chance for isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have great day!