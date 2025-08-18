Hot and sunny start to the week with a promising wetter weather pattern to come

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Feels like temps near 110ºF

Rain chances return this week

We're back to hot and sunny conditions to kick off the work week. Feels like temps will be around 110ºF with mostly sunny skies. Heat safety needs to be top of mind today. We could get some redemption this week in terms of our rain chances returning as early as tomorrow. We look to be entering a wetter weather pattern, and our rain opportunities will extend into the weekend.

As for the tropics, we have a new tropical wave over in the eastern tropical Atlantic. It has a 50% of formation over the next 7 days, and it is forecast to follow a similar path to Erin as it develops. Speaking of Hurricane Erin, after strengthening to a category 5 over the weekend, it had decreased to a category 4. Impacts right now include heavy rainfall expected over portions of Hispaniola. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place for Turks and Caicos and the southeast Bahamas. Also, the system will produce dangerous surf and rip currents for much of the East Coast of the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a chance for isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have great day!