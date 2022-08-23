Hot and muggy, but relief is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Today was the perfect example of a sultry summer day here in South Texas. Corpus Christi reached a high of 99ºF and a heat index of 'feels like' temperature of 123ºF! It was hot.

The humidity is largely to blame, but with temperatures a trending bit lower the next few days, the swelter gets a little less bad. We may see another heat advisory issued tomorrow, but that will become less likely by midweek.

In fact, the lingering moisture will translate to rain chances here in the Coastal Bend. Expect an increasing chance of showers and storms each day this week. Thursday and Friday will be the rainiest days of the week for us. By Saturday, some neighborhoods could accumulate as much as two inches of rain!

Have a great week!