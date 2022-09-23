Hot and humid weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Friday morning!

The weekend is within reach and so is our first hint of Fall! First, we'll have to contend with some heat, humidity, and showers.

By mid-morning, the patchy fog over our inland communities will be swept away as an onshore breeze picks up. That breeze will pick up to 10-15 MPH by this afternoon, keeping our afternoon temperatures in check and providing some relief from the heat. Still, the humidity will raise our 'feels like' temperatures to the low 100s. Make sure to stay hydrated while taking breaks indoors.

The heat and humidity will linger into this weekend. As moisture increases, so do our rain chances. Isolated showers can be expected each afternoon, with a better opportunity for rain on Sunday. Stray showers will stick around on Monday before a cold front arrives later that evening. Temperatures won't drop very much, but we'll enjoy lower humidity and very pleasant conditions.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!