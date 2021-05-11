Hot and humid Tuesday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a stormy start to the morning, a few showers linger across our area. These showers will taper off over the next few hours, leaving humid conditions and mostly cloudy skies.

A break in the clouds is expected by early evening. As a result, high temperatures this afternoon to be hot and humid as most places top out near 90º F. The brief spot of sunshine will set the stage for storms to begin around sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under the Marginal Risk category for severe weather on Tuesday. That means any storms that form will have the potential for hail 1 inch in diameter, gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH, and locally heavy downpours.

Rainfall accumulations into Wednesday will average around an inch, with higher amounts in isolated storms.

The stormy weather is caused by a cold front that will gradually move through our area. The front approaches on Tuesday, eventually arriving on Wednesday morning.