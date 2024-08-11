Hot and humid temperatures continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have a hot weekend ahead of us. Be prepared to see potential heat alerts throughout the week as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

An upper level ridge, ideally high pressure, will dominate Sunday. High pressure gives us hotter temperatures and clearer skies. We saw a heat advisory go into place Saturday, that expired at 6 p.m. That is likely throughout the next few days as little moisture is in the air for rain chances, and more sun exposure (less cloud cover). Some of our inland communities may feel triple digit feels-like temperatures a bit sooner than our coastal communities as land heats up quicker than water.

It is especially important to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the sun if possible, and wear sunscreen.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, heat advisory possible

Temperature: High 96°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: ESE 8-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!