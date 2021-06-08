Hot and humid in the Costal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Tuesday morning is already a warm sign of what's to come this afternoon. Once again, the humidity will combine with temperatures in the 90s to produce dangerous Heat Indices in the triple digits. Today the Heat Index will be a bit higher with values ranging 105-115ºF. As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for much of our inland areas this afternoon, to include inland Nueces and inland Kleberg Counties.

High temperatures will rise into the low to middle 90s this afternoon, with decreasing clouds and sunshine. Warm south-southeast winds will be breezy at 20 MPH. This rainless, humid, and windy pattern is expected to last into the weekend as upper-level high pressure moves over West Texas. The only source of moisture for the Coastal Bend will be those humid onshore winds.

If you're heading to the beaches this afternoon to beat the heat, beware of rip currents! A moderate risk of rip currents remains today, so use caution and swim near lifeguard towers or with a buddy. You can always check the surf condition on our website KRISTV.com

Have a great day!