Hot and humid Hump Day forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Stay cool this afternoon, it's another hot one in the Coastal Bend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy, muggy start
- Heat Advisory: 1p.m. - 7p.m.
- Wind gusts 30-35 mph this afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy start, sunny and hazy afternoon
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, hazy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30 mph
Thursday: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!