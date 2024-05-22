Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid Hump Day forecast

Heat Advisories are on deck for most of the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's WX 5-22-24
Posted at 7:13 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 08:13:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Stay cool this afternoon, it's another hot one in the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy, muggy start
  • Heat Advisory: 1p.m. - 7p.m.
  • Wind gusts 30-35 mph this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy start, sunny and hazy afternoon
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, hazy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30 mph

Thursday: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019