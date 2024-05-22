Hot and humid Hump Day forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Stay cool this afternoon, it's another hot one in the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy, muggy start

Heat Advisory: 1p.m. - 7p.m.

Wind gusts 30-35 mph this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy start, sunny and hazy afternoon

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, hazy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30 mph

Thursday: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!